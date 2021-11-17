Amusement Parks Market Invests In Overhauling For Improved Experiences

Amusement Parks Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amusement parks are increasingly investing in overhauling of old roller coasters. Amusement parks are modifying their roller coasters and are changing outdated wooden rail tracks to steel tracks. This gives the operators flexibility to make rides faster, steeper and have more twists to give thrilling experiences to riders with low investment. For example, Six Flags theme park has rehabbed its classic wooden coasters by adding steel track in its amusement park located in New England and Southern California. Also, Cedar Point amusement park switched to floorless style train and changed old coaster to steel coaster.

The amusement parks market reached a value of nearly $51.67 billion in 2020, having grown at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.3% since 2015 and now the amusement parks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% to reach nearly $89.17 billion by 2025.

Amusement parks are deploying innovative applications of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience. IoT is the network of physical devices, vehicles, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collect and exchange data. Amusement parks are using beacon-enabled wristbands to get real time customer data which helps parents (guests) to locate their children. Such bands also help managers to identify the areas of improvement and send real-time information, tips and promotions to guests based on their location. By using the IoT technology, guests can have amazing experience and management can increase their operational efficiency. For example, Disneyworld has successfully implemented IoT wristband concept at its amusement park located in Orlando, Florida. This wristband serves as digital entrance ticket for guests and facilitates transactions.

Major players covered in the global amusement parks market are The Walt Disney Company (Walt Disney Parks And Resorts), Comcast Corporation (Universal Parks And Resorts), Oriental Land Company Ltd, Merlin Entertainment Group, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

TBRC’s global amusement parks market report is segmented by type into theme parks, water parks, amusement arcades, by revenue source into tickets, merchandise, food and beverages, hotels & resorts, others, by age group into below 25 years, 25 to 39 years, 40 to 59 years, 60 to 74 years, 75 years and above, by visitors' gender into male, female.

Amusement Parks Market 2021 - By Type (Theme Parks, Water Parks, Amusement Arcades), By Revenue Source (Tickets, Food & Beverages, Hotels & Resorts, Merchandise), By Age Group (Below 25 Years, 25 To 39 Years, 40 To 59 Years, 60 To 74 Years, 75 Years And Above), By Gender (Male, Female) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides amusement parks market overview, forecast amusement parks market size and growth for the whole amusement parks market, amusement parks market segments, and geographies, amusement parks market trends, amusement parks market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and amusement parks market shares.

