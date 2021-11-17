Hematology Drugs Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2025

Hematology Drugs Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Hematology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the hematology drugs market is expected to grow from $78.83 billion in 2020 to $82.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $119.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. The hematology drugs market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The hematology drugs market consists of sales of hematology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce hematology drugs to treat diseases such as genetic disorders, anemia, and other related diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce blood products such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and fresh frozen plasma. It also consists of establishments which produce of anemia and other blood disorder drugs to treat anemia, hemophilia and blood clots.

Trends In The Global Hematology Drugs Market

Tranexamic acid is increasingly being used to prevent postpartum hemorrhage (blood loss of over 500 ml or 1,000 ml within 24 hours of childbirth) due to its low price and wide availability. Tranexamic acid is an antifibrinolytic drug that helps in reducing bleeding in surgical and trauma patients, including women with postpartum hemorrhage. According to the World Maternal Antifibrinolytic (WOMAN) trial conducted in April 2017, using tranexamic acid within three hours of childbirth lowered death from bleeding by 31% and reduced the need for laparotomy (emergency bleeding control surgery) by 36%. The trial included over 20,000 women from 193 hospitals in 21 countries.

Global Hematology Drugs Market Segments:

The global hematology drug market is further segmented:

By Type: Blood Products, Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

By Geography: The global hematology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific hematology drugs market accounts for the largest share in the global hematology drugs market.

Hematology Drugs Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hematology drugs global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hematology drugs global market, hematology drugs global market share, hematology drugs market players, hematology drugs global market segments and geographies, hematology drugs market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Hematology Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Novo Nordisk A/S, Shire Plc, Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Biogen Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

