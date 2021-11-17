Current Press releases

The new GTS: the first Taycan with a range of over 500 km, based on WLTP figures New electric motor, new body variant, new panoramic roof with Sunshine Control

Stuttgart/Los Angeles . GTS stands for Gran Turismo Sport. Since the Porsche 904 Carrera GTS of 1963, these three letters have held special significance for Porsche fans. Now, there is a derivative featuring this legendary combination of letters in every Porsche model series. At the LA Auto Show (19 – 28 November 2021), Porsche will be presenting a new version of its electric sports car – one that bears the GTS acronym. With a range of up to 504 km, based on WLTP figures, the new sports model is the first Taycan to break the 500-km mark.

The third body version of the first all-electric Porsche model series will also make its debut at the LA Auto Show, in the form of the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo . The newcomer shares its sporty silhouette and rearward-sloping roofline with the Taycan Cross Turismo .

"The Taycan model range has grown steadily since its world premiere in 2019. Three body variants with up to five engine options offer something for everyone," says Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan . “I am particularly pleased that we now also have a Taycan with the legendary GTS moniker. It is positioned above the Taycan 4S and below the Taycan Turbo derivatives, so it represents a real sweet spot in the range.”

The Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo start from 131,834 and 132,786 euros (prices for Germany including 19 per cent VAT and country-specific equipment). Both model variants will roll out to dealers in the spring of 2022. Further engine options for the Sport Turismo will follow.

Taycan GTS: the sporty sweet spot of the Taycan range The Taycan GTS is the sporty all-rounder of the model range. It has an impressive 440 kW (598 PS) of overboost power when using Launch Control. The sprint from zero to 100 km/h can be achieved in both body variants within 3.7 seconds. The maximum speed of the duo is 250 km/h.

As a representative of the latest Taycan generation, the GTS has a particularly efficient drive strategy. The other Taycan derivatives also received this update in the new model year. In practical terms, this extends the operating range.

The adaptive air suspension, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), is specifically adapted to the GTS, to the benefit of the lateral dynamics. The set-up of the optional rear-axle steering is also even sportier. The richer sound pattern of the modified Porsche Electric Sport Sound underscores the character of the new GTS model.

The exterior and interior are distinctive. There are numerous Black or dark details on the exterior, such as the front apron, the bases of the exterior mirrors and the side window trims – as is traditional on a GTS. Numerous Black Race-Tex features in the interior underscore the elegant, dynamic ambience, as does the standard brushed aluminium interior package with Black anodised finish.

Taycan Sport Turismo : the best of both Taycan worlds The addition of the Taycan Sport Turismo means that the model family now includes three body variants. The new derivative is aimed at those who want a similar level of everyday practicality as offered by the Taycan Cross Turismo , but who do not want to miss out on the on-road performance of the Taycan sports saloon.

The Taycan Sport Turismo shares the sporty silhouette, the rearward-sloping roofline and the functional design of the Taycan Cross Turismo . The headroom in the rear is more than 45 millimetres greater than that in the Taycan sports saloon, and the load capacity under the large tailgate is more than 1,200 litres. However, the Taycan Sport Turismo does not have off-road design elements.

Panoramic roof with Sunshine Control: transparent or matt at the touch of a finger A panoramic roof with Sunshine Control is available as a new optional extra for the Taycan GTS. An electrically switchable liquid crystal film can change the roof from clear to matt. This protects the occupants from glare, without darkening the interior.

The roof is divided into nine segments that can be switched individually – a world first in the automotive sector. In addition to the Clear and Matt settings, Semi and Bold can also be selected. These are predefined patterns with narrow or wide segments.

