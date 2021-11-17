Current Press releases

Five world premieres in California: elegant, versatile and extremely dynamic Porsche at the LA Auto Show 2021

Stuttgart . Porsche is cruising into the future in three lanes: alongside exhilarating petrol engines and powerful plug-in hybrids, electric powertrains form the third pillar of the powertrain strategy. This diversity will be on display at the LA Auto Show. In total, Porsche is exhibiting five world premieres. In addition to the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS – the highlight of the motor show – the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, the Taycan GTS, the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo and the Panamera Platinum Edition are making their first appearances.

“California has been a kind of second home for Porsche for many decades. In 2018, we introduced the current generation of the 911 in Los Angeles. Now we are presenting the high-performance version of our mid-engined coupé – the 718 GT4 RS,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “These days it's hard to picture the streets of California without our Taycan electric sports car. The new Taycan GTS models expand our portfolio even further. Overall, our young, innovative product range has been well received in the US. From January to September of this year we were able to increase deliveries in our second-largest single market by 30 per cent.”

Maximum driving pleasure: the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the new flagship model in the 718 family – an uncompromising driver's car designed to impress with its lightweight construction, extremely agile chassis tuning, sophisticated aerodynamics and unique soundtrack. On the Nürburgring Nordschleife, it outpaced its sibling, the 718 Cayman GT4, by more than 23 seconds with a time of 7:04.511 minutes on the 20.6 km version of the circuit.

The heart of this sports car, which is designed for maximum driving pleasure, is the 368 kW (500 PS) naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine. The maximum torque is 450 Nm. The low-ratio Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK) underpins the incredible acceleration. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 315 km/h.

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS can now be ordered at a base price of 141,338 euros (including 19 per cent VAT). Deliveries are set to commence in December. At the same time, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport racing version will celebrate its premiere in Los Angeles. From 2022, the customer sports car will be launched in multiple national and international racing series.

The new dynamic centre: the Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo With a range of up to 504 km, based on WLTP figures, the new Taycan GTS is the first representative of the model series to hit the 500-km mark. The new derivative is the sporty all-rounder of the model range. With up to 440 kW (598 PS) of overboost when using Launch Control, its power is impressive. The chassis and optional rear-axle steering are specifically adapted to the GTS. The exterior and interior are distinctive.

Also making its debut at the LA Auto Show will be the third body variant of the first all-electric Porsche model series: the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo . The newcomer shares its sporty silhouette and rearward-sloping roof line with the Taycan Cross Turismo . Another feature they have in common is the functional design of the luggage compartment, which offers more than 1,200 litres of load capacity under the tailgate.

Both model variants will roll out to dealers in spring 2022. Further engine options for the Sport Turismo will follow.

Elegant and exclusive: the Panamera Platinum Edition The new Panamera Platinum Edition combines elegant, sporty design and high-quality equipment at an attractive price.

The exterior is characterised by accents in Satin Gloss Platinum . These can be found on the air outlet trims, the PORSCHE logo, the model designation and the standard 21-inch exclusive Design Sport wheels. The side window trims and the sports tailpipes are finished in High-Gloss Black to match. The exclusivity of the interior is underscored by the 14-way electrically adjustable comfort seats, the Black décor made of brushed aluminium and the door sill guards with the Platinum Edition logo. This extensive list of standard equipment also includes LED main headlights with matrix beam including PDLS Plus, adaptive air suspension including PASM, a BOSE® Surround Sound System and much more.

Depending on the market, the Platinum Edition is available as the Panamera , Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid . The first models will be delivered to customers in late January 2022.

An important market with strong growth: the US After China, the US is the largest market for Porsche . It is also a sales region in which growth is currently strong: in the first three quarters of 2021, Porsche delivered 51,615 vehicles to the US. This corresponds to an increase of 30 per cent compared with the same period last year. The strong positioning in North America is also reflected in the findings of the most recent J.D. Power APEAL study. As in previous years, customers still see Porsche as the best premium brand.

Demand is particularly high in California. If the Golden State was a country, it would be the fourth largest market for Porsche . It is also where a lot of fans acquired their first all-electric Porsche . California accounted for around eight per cent of all Taycan deliveries (out of a total of 28,640 examples worldwide from January to September 2021). Within the US, this means that around 30 per cent of Taycan deliveries head for this state.

