Reinventing Business After COVID-19
An Innovative Way to Get and Stay OrganizedBRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the face of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the world has experienced a significant amount of loss. Some of us have lost loved ones, some have lost their jobs, and many businesses have been forced to close their doors. Classieux Concierge LLC, a company that was established nearly 15 years ago, has managed to keep its doors open and continue to offer services to its clients, but with some major adjustments.
For Loni Mendez, the owner of the company, this is not the first time that she has had to reinvent herself and the services that she offers. More than a decade ago, after surviving a year of some of the toughest economic conditions in history in 2008, the company underwent a major overhaul, transitioning from one that only provided professional organizing service, to one that also offers personal assistant services. This reinvention was the result of listening to her clients and responding with the added service that they had been repeatedly requesting.
Today, Ms. Mendez finds herself in the realm of reinvention once again. When the pandemic hit the country and we were all forced to shut down, most in-person services came to a halt. In an effort to remain available to her clients, she began to offer remote services. The “personal assistant” services became “virtual assistant” services. She continued to support her clients of that particular service by conducting online research, managing Excel spreadsheets, creating PowerPoint presentations and organizing expense receipts. Additionally, she began to work with her professional organizing clients via Zoom, Facebook Messenger, Duo and FaceTime. While this remote organizing service is not for everyone, she quickly learned that it is a great service for clients who want to learn how to maintain an organized home or office on a long-term basis. One caveat is that for such a unique service, attentiveness is key, and for this reason, the maximum time for these sessions is two hours, so that clients get the most value for their investment. Nonetheless, the clients of Classieux Concierge LLC are ecstatic about the difference that the remote services have been making for them.
For those clients who want to develop their organizational skills, the company offers a two-hour online course that teaches people how to improve performance, maximize their schedules and tackle clutter. Students of the course receive a certificate upon completion, and are encouraged to join a support group that is led by the company to help them develop the skills that they learn and keep the conversation alive.
Classieux Concierge LLC is located in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and provides these virtual services to clients all over the country. Loni Mendez is an award-winning professional organizer who has been rated a 5-star service provider across multiple platforms. She is also the author of the book, “Straighten Up! 50 Simple Ways to Live a More Organized Life,” and "Choosing All of It: Walking in Faith Down an Unknown Path."
Loni Mendez
Classieux Concierge LLC
+1 908-615-2498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other