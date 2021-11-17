Adaptive US introduces Closed Captioning option for its e-Learning Videos
Adaptive US has released the feature of Closed Captioning for all its e-learning videos.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive US is pleased to announce the release of the "closed captioning" feature on its e-learning videos for enhancing its user experience and making them disability-friendly. This feature will go a long way towards creating a smooth customer experience.
Closed Captions or Subtitles will make videos more accessible to a wider audience, including non-native English-speaking students, students with hearing disabilities, autism, learning disabilities, etc., and anyone who wants to watch the video without voice/sound. Students will find it easier to assimilate and follow what is discussed in the video and make their notes. It will also help boost user engagement.
"We're pleased to introduce this feature for our Core IIBA eLearning Videos," said LN Mishra, Co-founder and COO at Adaptive US. "Being a leading Ed-Tech firm, our client base is truly global; hence this feature helps cater to the diverse student base. This also facilitates visual learning, since they prefer the videos with subtitles to better retain the information."
About Adaptive US
Adaptive US was founded to assist business analysts in their skill development journey and help them unleash their true potential and leverage it to achieve their dream career. It's backed by a team of professionals regarded as thought leaders and trendsetters globally in this domain.
It is one of the world's top IIBA training organizations, maintaining an incredible 97% success rate for students. We have helped 5000+ students with upskilling and 1100+ to complete their IIBA certification goal. Adaptive US provides certification training and learning resources for the most popular international certifications in the Business Analysis domain.
Adaptive US is the only training organization to offer a success guarantee and money-back guarantee for its students.
