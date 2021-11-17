SmartPower, Tevva Electric Trucks Featured At "The Future of E-Freight" Webinar Today
Wednesday 17 November 2021 11AM EST, 4PM GMT
USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the COP climate change talks in Glasgow, nations are committed to reducing emissions from freight. Hear from a panel at the leading edge of the development, financing, and marketing of e-freight: Asher Bennett, CEO of Tevva, which has revolutionized urban and long-haul freight with its range-extension technology, and Brian Keane, CEO of Smartpower, which markets clean energy to consumers and companies. Hosted by CNBC icon Ron Insana, the panel will tackle the “how” we get the world to zero-emission freight.
Asher Bennett
CEO and Founder,
Tevva
Brian F. Keane
President
SmartPower
Konstantin Sidorov
CEO and Founder,
London Technology
Club
Ron Insana
Host
CNBC Reporter
