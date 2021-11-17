Demand from Personal Care & Cosmetic Products to Drive the Growth of Solid Sericin In skincare
Moisture retention benefits of sericin cosmetic products to spur the demand for sericin market during the years, 2021-2031.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe currently accounts for a majority of the consumption of sericin, followed by Asia Pacific. This is due to the fact that, a large number of personal care & cosmetic product and pharmaceutical manufacturers are located in these regions, and sericin plays a vital role in these end-use industries.
Moreover, relatively higher number of researches are on to identify newer uses of sericin in the field of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. This is due to the fact that, sericin has superior biocompatibility, and as such, is used in numerous pharmaceutical formulations. In addition to this, sericin usage in cosmetic products leads to an increase in hydration, thereby provide anti-aging and anti-wrinkle effects, which is widely sought-after by millennials, and is causing a rise in demand of cosmetic products worldwide.
The Demand analysis of Solid Sericin Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Sericin Market across the globe.
Key Segments Covered
Form
Solid
Liquid
Application
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Hair Care
Skin Care
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
A comprehensive estimate of the Sericin market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Sericin during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The sericin market is anticipated to add 1.8X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.
Personal care & cosmetic applications capture a major share, equivalent to two-third of the global sericin eye lift
market, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 149.3 Mn over 2021-2031.
The skincare segment is anticipated to gain around 179 BPS over the next ten years.
Solid sericin is anticipated to gain around 3.2 BPS over the forecast period, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 155 Mn by 2031.
Europe is set to dominate market revenue, and is expected to gain 72 BPS in its market share by 2031.
However, Asia Pacific is poised to be the growth hotspot over the forecast period, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 61 Mn by 2031.
The market in China and India is set to expand at high CAGRs of 7% and 7.5%, respectively.
Due to the onset of COVID-19, market growth (-0.1%) was hit in 2020; however, sales are increasing and the growth rate for 2021 is pegged at around 5%.
