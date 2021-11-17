Vietnam’s EloQ Communications shines at ASEAN PR Excellence Award 2021

Vietnam-based PR and marketing agency EloQ Communications won two awards at the 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence Award, representing and gaining recognition for Vietnam's PR industry in the regional landscape.

EloQ Communications has proven itself to be a true force to be reckoned with in the areas of public relations, winning two awards at ASEAN PR Excellence Award.

I have never doubted the talent and dedication of my team at EloQ. These awards recognize and celebrate our team’s desire to create leading-edge campaigns that change minds and drive results.” — Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, managing director of EloQ Communications