Harbor Police Building dedicated at Pier 15

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) dedicated the Harbor Police Building at Pier 15 on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The $5.23 million project renovating the former fire station at Pier 15 will now serve as the headquarters for Harbor Police, who are charged with protecting individuals and property within the Port Honolulu system.

Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay welcomed the Harbor Police to their new home. “This facility will support our officers as they carry out their duties as law enforcement support to the maritime industry,” said Butay. “The Pier 15 location will allow easy access and quicker response to commercial harbor waters.”

The Pier 15 relocation and renovation added facilities to support diversification of the force and a classroom training center. Funds for the project came from Harbor revenue. No general fund tax dollars were used.

For photos of Harbor Police blessing click here

Blessing ceremony outside Harbor Police Headquarters with HDOT Director Jade Butay and Deputy Director Harbors Derek Chow.

The new sign outside Harbor Police Headquarters at Pier 15.

Kahu Kordell Kekoa blessing the conference room with Chief Mark “Dutch” Hanohano and Lt. Neal Miyasato.

Kahu Kekoa blessing the Harbor Police Boat alongside Pier 15.

About Harbor Police

Harbor Police were authorized in Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 266-24 to conduct enforcement in commercial harbors under the Department of Transportation. Maintaining the security of the State’s commercial harbors is critical as 98-percent of imported goods enter Hawaii through its ports. Harbor Police participate in the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the State Law Enforcement Coalition to keep Hawaii’s ports safe and secure.