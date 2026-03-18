Slope stabilization beneath Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay

Main, News Posted on Mar 17, 2026 in Highways News

Makai/Southbound Lane will be Closed 24/7 Until Further Notice.

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying highway users that the makai/southbound lane of Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay will be closed for approximately 600 feet halfway between the Waimea Bay parking lot and ‘Iliohu Way from 4 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 until interim slope stabilization is complete. The lane closure will minimize impacts to the slope and allow for construction access for the interim stabilization.

During the 24/7 lane closure, cars will be allowed through the mauka/northbound lane in an alternating traffic pattern. Flaggers will be on site throughout the closure.

The road has been inspected and is stable; however, the surface of the slope continues to slough due to heavy rains vegetation stripped by the storm. If allowed to continue, the slope could destabilize and threaten the road.

HDOT engineers are designing the long-term stabilization system that will include wired mesh anchored to the slope by steel rods drilled and grouted into the slope at depths of about 69 feet. The mesh will stabilize the soil face while allowing vegetation to regrow in the area.

If you’d like to report damage on a state road, please use the following contacts:

###