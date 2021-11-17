THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.Res. 789 – Censuring Representative Paul Gosar – (Rep. Speier – Ethics) (Subject to a Rule) Postponed Suspensions (2 votes) H.R. 3730 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish in the Department of Veterans Affairs an Advisory Committee on United States Outlying Areas and Freely Associated States, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Sablan – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 5574 – TRANSLATE Act, as amended (Rep. Titus – Homeland Security)