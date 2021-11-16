Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.16.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Diego Cartagena, 44, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Access to Justice Commission. Cartagena has been President and CEO of Bet Tzedek since 2020, where he was Vice President of Legal Programs from 2017 to 2021 and Pro Bono Director from 2012 to 2017. Cartagena was Pro Bono Director at the Alliance for Children’s Rights from 2007 to 2012. He was Family Law Attorney at the Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice from 2003 to 2007. Cartegena is a member of the California Access to Justice Legal Aid Funding Committee, Justice in Aging Board of Directors and the National Legal Aid & Defender Association’s Civil Council. Cartagena earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cartagena is a Democrat.

Crystal L. Miller-O’Brien, 54, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Access to Justice Commission. Miller-O’Brien has been an Employee Relations Advisor for Intuit Inc. since 2021, a Panel Attorney for the California Office of Legislative Counsel’s Workplace Conduct Unit since 2019 and a Temporary Judge for the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2016. She served on the California Law Revision Commission from 2011 to 2021. Miller-O’Brien was Advice and Litigation Counsel at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP from 2020 to 2021 and Director of Employee Relations and General Counsel at University Medical Partners in 2020. Miller-O’Brien was Labor and Employment Law Department Manager and General Counsel at Medical Management Consultants Inc./MMC-HR LLC from 2006 to 2020. Miller-O’Brien is a member of the Black Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, Class Representative for the Oberlin College Alumni Association and a Fairygodboss VIP blog contributor. She earned a Juris Doctor degree and certificate in dispute resolution from the Willamette University College of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Miller-O’Brien is a Democrat.

Renee C. Nash, 55, of Granite Bay, has been appointed to the Commission on State Mandates. Nash was a Partner at Hunt Jeppson & Griffin from 2015 to 2018. She was General Counsel at Professional Education Services from 2000 to 2015. Nash was Owner at the Law Office of Renee C. Nash from 1997 to 2000 and General Counsel at News and Review Publishing from 1996 to 1997. Nash was Corporate Counsel at McClatchy Publishing Inc. from 1995 to 1996 and an Adjunct Professor at the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law from 1993 to 2007. Nash held several positions at the California Newspaper Publishers Association from 1990 to 1995, including Legal Counsel and Legislative Advocate. Nash is a member of the California School Boards Association Board of Directors and the Roseville Theater Arts Academy. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Nash is a Republican.

Dana M. McRae, 60, of Santa Cruz, has been appointed to the 14th District Agricultural Association (Santa Cruz County Fair). McRae has been Interim Director of the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency since 2021. She was County Counsel for the County of Santa Cruz from 1997 to 2019. McRae is a member of the Diversity Center of Santa Cruz County and the California Paraprofessional Program Working Group at the California State Bar. McRae earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. McRae is a Democrat.

