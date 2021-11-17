Growing Demand for Sanitizers During Pandemic Gives Traction to the Market for 99% Triethanolamine
Triethanolamine's market value has risen due to widespread use of personal care products and demand for reagent grade chemical in a variety of applicationsROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triethanolamine Market forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of purity level (99%, 85%, and 98%), grade (research and commercial), function (additives, intermediates, surfactants, corrosion inhibitors, neutralizers, softening agents, and others), and application (detergent manufacturing, personal care & cosmetics [shampoos, shaving creams, cosmetic creams, lotions, sun care products, and others], textile finishing, concrete admixtures, agricultural chemicals, photographic emulsions, engineering/ metal-working fluids, rubber & PU foams), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Oceania, and MEA).
As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the Sales of triethanolamine is forecast to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn in 2031, expanding at a CAGR of close to 5% through the same period.
The emulsification property of triethanolamine (TEA) makes it useful in several industrial applications such as gas treating and chemical manufacturing. For the removal of contaminants from gasoline, triethanolamine along with DEA and MEA in gas treating process is highly recommended.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1810
Additionally, demand for triethanolamine as a chemical intermediate has shown drastic growth over the past half-decade. Triethanolamine is used in agrochemicals to make pesticides, where it works as a dissolvent and increases the ability of the pesticide to dissolve easily in water.
In wax production and polish & coating products, triethanolamine works as an admixture to mix ingredients and protect other materials from corrosion. In chemical manufacturing plants, triethanolamine is most used for the removal of carbon dioxide from ammonia gas for synthetic ammonia production.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
East Asia accounts for the most consumption of 85% Triethanolamine, with an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 288 Mn predicted by 2031.
Followed by East Asia, South Asia & Oceania is anticipated to garner a dollar opportunity of US$ 120 Mn over the long-run forecast period.
On the basis of purity level, 99% purity grade triethanolamine dominates the market. In terms of volume, 99% purity grade is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, and gain around 144 BPS in market share.
Commercial grade triethanolamine is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 616 Mn during forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
Textile finishing applications are projected to grow 1.5X in value over the next ten years.
Concrete admixture applications are projected to grow 1.7X in value during the forecast period of 2021-2031.
The Middle East & Africa and Latin America together hold a minute market share.
Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1810
“Diversified portfolio of triethanolamine has reduced market risk multi- fold over the past half-decade,”says a Fact.MR analyst.
triethanolamine market application
Key Market Segments Covered
By Purity Level
99% Triethanolamine
98% Triethanolamine
85% Triethanolamine
By Grade
Triethanolamine for Research Purposes
Triethanolamine for Commercial Purposes
By Function
Triethanolamine as Additives
Triethanolamine as Intermediates
Triethanolamine as Surfactants
Triethanolamine as Corrosion inhibitors
Triethanolamine as Neutralizers
Triethanolamine as Softening Agents
Others
By Application
Triethanolamine for Detergent Manufacturing
Triethanolamine for Personal Care & Cosmetics
Shampoos
Shaving Creams
Cosmetic Creams
Lotions
Sun care products
Others
Triethanolamine for Textile Finishing
Triethanolamine for Concrete Admixtures
Triethanolamine for Agricultural Chemicals
Triethanolamine for Photographic Emulsions
Triethanolamine for Engineering/ Metal-working Fluids
Triethanolamine for Rubber & PU Foams
Full Access of this Report Is Available at
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1810
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
MEA
Winning Strategy
The market is highly consolidated and manufacturers are trying to maintain their long-run dominance in the market. Key manufacturers are constantly involved in developing new product lines to enter new application areas. Moreover, their thirst for market dominance is high owing to a rapidly growing market with higher potential.
BASF
Huntsman Corporation
INEOS Oxide
Jiahua Chemicals Inc.
Nippon Shokubai
Nouryon
Oriental union chemical Corporation
PCC Group
SABIC
Sintez OKA Group of Companies
The Dow Chemical Company
San Fu Chemical CO. LTD.
Get More Insights
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waxes-and-polishes-remains-top-selling-automotive-aftermarket-appearance-chemicals-with-sales-growing-at-3-through-2031-concludes-factmr-301327989.html
More Valuable Insights
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the 85% Triethanolamine market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of purity level (99%, 85%, and 98%), grade (research and commercial), function (additives, intermediates, surfactants, corrosion inhibitors, neutralizers, softening agents, and others), and application (detergent manufacturing, personal care & cosmetics [shampoos, shaving creams, cosmetic creams, lotions, sun care products, and others], textile finishing, concrete admixtures, agricultural chemicals, photographic emulsions, engineering/ metal-working fluids, rubber & PU foams), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Oceania, and MEA).
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com
Mahendra Singh EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICEs
Fact.MR
+ +1 6282511583
email us here