2x Super Bowl Champion and 3x Pro Bowl Safety Malcolm Jenkins Announces the Release of Three Rare NFTs
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, 2x Super Bowl Champion and 3x Pro Bowl New Orleans Saints Safety, MALCOLM JENKINS, announced he will release three exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFT) this Thursday, November 18th. Through the collaboration with two renowned artists, Jenkins is bringing his vision to the screen in digital art that will allow fans to be more connected with him than ever before.
From impactful life memories to distinct moments in his NFL career, each NFT portrays a piece of Jenkins that people rarely see. His NFT collection, A Minted Legacy, will drop at 8 a.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT on Thursday, ahead of this NFL Sunday when Jenkins will take on his former team of five years, the Philadelphia Eagles. All three NFTs can be purchased on Crypto.com. “I’m excited to release these NFTs that contain personal significance for me and true collectors who have an appreciation for historical moments,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins worked with multimedia artist Soulajit on two football-related NFTs that showcase his cherished time with the Philadelphia Eagles including his emotional Super Bowl LII victory in 2018. Soulajit’s 28 years of experience in music, film, philosophy and 3D visual content creation with celebrities, athletes and businesses led Jenkins to collaborate with the art mogul to share his stories through 3-dimensional artworks. The first NFT, DREAM CHASER, flashes Jenkins and Eagles’ fans back in a matter of seconds to the Super Bowl win on February 4, 2018 as it shows bits of that special night including the game-changing tackle on former Patriots WR Brandin Cooks.
Although Jenkins is heading back to the stadium where that victory took place with a different uniform and goal, he has never forgotten about the city of Philadelphia and the impact it had on him. He still has his own roots in the beloved city where his custom clothing company DAMARI is based and he continues to do philanthropic work with The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation (TMJF) bringing positive change to the lives of youth in Philadelphia.
FOREVER CHAMPS is a piece that represents Malcolm’s continued on-field rivalry with legendary QB Tom Brady. As a 13-year NFL veteran, Jenkins’ elite defense, physicality and intuitive game mindset has made him a dominating force on the field with over 770+ solo tackles, 21 interceptions and seven touchdowns, including a recent Pick 6 in week three. Over the years, he’s defended Brady in a Super Bowl, playoff games and the regular season adding two Pick 6’s against the quarterback to his career stats. The ninth matchup between the two NFL vets led to a Saints win, 36-27 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 2021. FOREVER CHAMPS will be sold as a new-age digital trading card for fans of all ages. No need to worry about storing your card in a cool, dark place or make sure the corners don’t bend: the card will live on the blockchain forever, and fans will be entered to win tickets to a NO Saints game at the Caesars Superdome.
HEAVY, created with UK artist DINES®, is the third NFT that is dedicated to the years of Jenkins’ racial justice-led work since he raised his fist in protest during the national anthem at the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears Monday Night Football game in 2016. His fist became a symbol of solidarity displayed on the largest stage to show support for people of color and the dire changes that need to be made in society to address widespread injustices. Throughout his playing career he has maintained a focus in the areas of policing, education, economic development and the judicial system. Jenkins selected the London-based artist to create a meaningful NFT because of his unique talents and shared mission of bringing about change as philanthropists and mentors. DINES® has noteworthy experience with transforming the way brands connect with culture such as EA Sports, Nike, Adidas, Fifa, Levis, Sony Music and more.
“As a digital artist, there is always a message and a story to be told. This NFT is unlike any other in the market. Over months, we’ve worked hard to create a beautiful and original visual representation of the powerful message Malcolm wants to tell the world. He has poured his heart out to educate people on what is happening in our societies today and I think he will continue to make a difference through this NFT,” said London-based artist DINES®.
A portion of the proceeds from the third NFT sale will be donated to The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, which will support their goal and development of its Digital Education Academy to offer college-bound and non-college-bound students exposure to a wide variety of potential career paths toward closing the racial wealth gap. TMJF has provided more than $175,000 scholarships to college-bound students and most recently, the foundation has partnered with the Newark Public Schools Board of Education and Parkway NW High School for Peace & Social Justice in Philadelphia as part of their financial freedom initiative to open 1,000 savings accounts for high school students while focusing on financial literacy programming.
In the past year, Jenkins expanded his efforts to address the generational wealth gap by creating Malcolm Inc., a holding company for his business verticals such as Broad Street Ventures, Disrupt Foods, Disrupt Sports Partners, E&R Real Estate Group, Listen Up Media and The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation with a focus to actively uplift and provide economic growth and opportunities for Black and Brown communities. The creation and sale of NFTs is Jenkins latest business venture as he continues to make moves off the football field while educating and encouraging more athletes to do the same.
