Mixed reaction to Judicial Council’s letter to appellate lawyers academy
The Judicial Council of California responded Monday to the California Academy of Appellate Lawyers' recommendations for speeding up appellate cases. "We have referred some of your recommendations to the Judicial Council's Appellate Advisory Committee, which is the appropriate body under the rules to consider them. (Cal. Rules of Court, rule 10.40.)," stated the letter signed by the presiding justices of all six California appellate districts.