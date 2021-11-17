1st Base Runner Pays Tribute to His Favorite Songs by UNKLE, Thom Yorke and IDLES With Intimate Covers

Tim Hussman/1st Base Runner

Tim Hussman is 1st Base Runner credit Adrian Whipp, Lumiere Tintypes http://lumieretintype.com

The Austin, TX artist recently released video performances of "Rabbit In Your Headlights" by UNKLE featuring Thom Yorke and "A Hymn" by IDLES.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie Electronic musician 1st Base Runner has been keeping busy lately, having recently released debut EP 'Seven Years of Silence', which was accompanied by two epic Matt Mahurin-directed music videos ("Break Even" and "Only One"). Currently he's preparing to release 2nd EP "Ellis" on December 10 along with several new music videos on the way soon after.

He's also a music lover himself, made evident by his superb cover song choices. 1st Base Runner has released his own version of one of his personal favorite songs, the classic "Rabbit In Your Headlights", originally released in 1997 by UNKLE, featuring the memorable vocals of Thom Yorke. This cover, released with an intimate solo performance, is exclusive to Youtube.

Following up "Rabbit In Your Headlights", 1st Base Runner released a second video performance of "A Hymn" by modern post-punk heroes IDLES, who recently made their US television debut on Jimmy Kimmel.

Tim Husmann's meticulous approach to the music and production shows throughout his multi-layered releases. The songs are thick with atmosphere, elevated by deceptively simple mantra-type vocals and lyrics that stare into the void without fear. Stylistically, this release should appeal to fans of artists like Radiohead, Godspeed! You Black Emperor, My Bloody Valentine, M83, Nick Cave, Beak or Exploded View.

Music is a compulsion. In another life, Husmann performed with international acts at storied venues all across North America from the Troubadour and the Fillmore to Montreal's St. James United Church, playing drums, synths, and arranging electronic live setups. For the 1st Base Runner mastermind, a hiatus of seven years was necessary to clear out the creative coffers of past projects in order to forge ahead with a fresh new sound. Striking out on his own he sought to coalesce his inspirations into an endeavour that tied together his love of vintage synthesizers, atmospheric musical acts, and surrealist cinema. With all this musical flotsam and jetsam floating around in his head, he was compelled to make his long-awaited return to the scene.

Born in Amarillo, Texas and residing for most of his adult life in Austin, Husmann now lives in the hills outside of the hip cultural capital. He crafts his concertos conveying the ironies of the human condition from the privacy of his personal studio on the acreage. A highway burn removed from the neon distraction of Sixth Street and the live music crucible of the Red River District, Husmann can channel the wind whistling through the thicket on those vast Texas plains to inspire the airy waves of cascading sonics that proliferate his pieces.

Listen to 1st Base Runner's covers of "Rabbit In Your Headlights" and "A Hymn" on Youtube.

James Moore
Independent Music Promotions
+1 5874359102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

1st Base Runner Pays Tribute to His Favorite Songs by UNKLE, Thom Yorke and IDLES With Intimate Covers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
James Moore
Independent Music Promotions
+1 5874359102
Company/Organization
Independent Music Promotions
359 Morningside Crescent SW
Airdrie West, Alberta, T4B 0C1
Canada
+1 587-435-9102
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

I.M.P was founded in 2011 by “Your Band Is A Virus” author Steve James Moore. One of music PR’s most followed thinkers, James Moore's work has been spread by majors like ASCAP, Performer Magazine, CDBaby, Reverbnation and The Lefsetz Letter. He champions a “music first” mentality and accountability in the industry. He personally manages all of our campaigns. “I’ve played in bands all my life and I was once disappointed by a PR firm myself. That gave me the inspiration to research and write ‘Your Band Is A Virus’ and change the music PR business model to something I’d want myself as a musician. Press needs to be delivered in order to respect the art. That’s what I.M.P is all about. My word is that I.M.P will deliver what we promise to every single artist we work with. What we promise is high amounts of quality press.” – James Moore We provide full-service music PR campaigns for independent musicians of all genres. All our services are strictly based on gaining high amounts of press for chosen bands and solo artists. Press is vital when it comes to grabbing the attention of festivals, labels, licensing companies and new listeners. Artists with high amounts of press and publicity are perceived differently by industry and new listener alike. That is why press is our focus. We fill a much needed void for independent artists.

I.M.P Music PR Services

More From This Author
Atlanta Group 3D The Boss Inspire Their Audience With High Energy Music and Practical Wisdom
1st Base Runner Pays Tribute to His Favorite Songs by UNKLE, Thom Yorke and IDLES With Intimate Covers
Shawna Virago's "High Road No. 6" Music Video to Premiere at San Francisco Transgender Film Festival
View All Stories From This Author