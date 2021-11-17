Zuar Appoints Whitney Myers as Chief Executive Officer
Zuar, Inc. today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Whitney Myers as Chief Executive Officer.
I am incredibly excited to move into this new role. With Zuar’s customer-focused innovation and our talented team of problem-solvers, we have an incredibly bright future.”AUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuar, Inc. today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Whitney Myers as Chief Executive Officer. Myers joined Zuar in April 2019 as their VP of Business Development and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in November 2020. As CEO, she will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company.
— Whitney Myers, CEO, Zuar
Myers is a twelve-year veteran in the software industry. This includes running her own consultancy which served the software industry, and holding several Senior Manager positions at Tableau Software.
“I am incredibly excited to move into this new role. The last eighteen months have been a crucible for our company and I could not be prouder of how our team persevered and grew,” says Whitney Myers. “With Zuar’s customer-focused innovation and our talented team of problem-solvers, we have an incredibly bright future.”
Co-Founder and exiting CEO Joel Stellner will serve as Principal, focusing on expanding company growth through key account acquisition.
Said Stellner about the transition, “This is such an exciting and proud moment for me. It became clear very quickly after Whitney joined Zuar that she was bringing next-level leadership skills and experience to our organization, and that she would be a new kind of driving force that the company had not had before. It has been a great honor to serve as the CEO of Zuar since founding, with this talented team solving big problems daily. But it was a real privilege to watch Whitney rally this amazing group of people to prepare for where we could go next, working together to reach unprecedented strength over the last 18 months. What I think is very unique here is that this decision isn’t limited to the opinion of Zuar’s corporate board; everyone I’ve spoken with across the Company is confident that Whitney is the right leader to build on our momentum, and is excited to see where we go next.”
This will be one of many positions to be filled within Zuar in the near future, as the fast-growing company is quickly expanding by hiring more talented staff to serve its growing customer base.
About Zuar
Zuar is an Austin, Texas-based business intelligence firm dedicated to helping companies connect their data silos, and reduce friction in the process of creating and sharing business insights. The firm’s Mitto solution gets data flowing from hundreds of potential sources into a single destination for analytics. Zuar also provides a white-label Tableau solution that allows companies to monetize their data and provide secure dashboard access to each audience they serve. For more information visit https://www.zuar.com.
