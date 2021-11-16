Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige announces $365M in capital improvement projects

Submit Release
HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced the release of $365,283,752 for Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) that will be administered by various state departments.  These funds were released in October 2021.

“We’re excited about the prospect of building back a better, more sustainable Hawaiʻi. To properly support our keiki and communities, it is vital to maintain and keep building on previous efforts of advancing our state’s infrastructure. Some of the funding will go toward constructing new residential lots for DHHL homestead leases, enhancing existing facilities like Wahiawā General Hospital, Nānākale Public Library, and Kahului Airport, and improving public schools by building additional classrooms and sports fields statewide stretching from Waipahu High to Molokaʻi High.”

A list of projects funded by CIPs released in October 2021 is attached.

 

