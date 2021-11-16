A Test of Character during Desperate Times
A story of the people of Magdeburg faced with adversityCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life, more often than not, throws trials and tribulations right in our faces. We spend nights thinking of worst-case scenarios, bracing ourselves, or trying to prepare to say the least. Petty problems get into our nerves; bigger, more troubling issues get the best of us. When we battle out for our lives, up to what extent do we get tested? “The Damned of Magdeburg” speaks of a study with regards to the conduct of characters when living under an impending apocalypse.
Author H. Allenger writes “The Damned of Magdeburg,” a compelling book that highlights the pressing issues of the thriving city of Magdeburg during the twelfth year of the Thirty Years’ War. The book stresses the people’s moral conduct given the situation that they are in. This greatly addresses how people behave and deal with others during desperate times.
H. Allenger grew up in Montana and now lives in Seattle. He was an officer for seven years in the US Army with tours in Okinawa, Vietnam, and Germany. Allenger was in a Ramstein Air Base post when he acquired an MA in International Relations from the University of Arkansas through its overseas extension program. When he fully retired, the author pursued his love for writing as well as archaeology, art, history, and mythology. Now, he takes delight in traveling the world.
Locate the tested moral compass of the people of Magdeburg as you grab a copy of H. Allenger’s “The Damned of Magdeburg” on Amazon, Book Depository, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, and other bookstores nationwide.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter