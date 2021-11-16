When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Spice N’ More Corp. of Brooklyn, NY, is recalling its 13 ounce (368 grams) containers of “Salma Natural Curry Powder” with Lot # H092021 and best by date 12/20/23 because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled “Salma Natural Curry Powder” were distributed nationwide to supermarket chains, independent supermarkets and distributors. The recalled product comes in a 13 ounce (368 grams), clear plastic jar with UPC code 023913159115 lot number H092021 and best by date 12/20/23.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed that the peanut-containing product was distributed in containers that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.

Consumers who have purchased any of the “Salma Natural Curry Powder” in the container listed above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-417-0746, Monday – Friday 8am – 4:30pm ET.