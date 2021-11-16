Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,585 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI Arrests Former Youth Pastor for Sexual Exploitation Charges

On Monday, November 15, 2021, the GBI arrested Steve Macallin Thomas, 22, of Garfield, GA.  Thomas is charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation and two counts of Sexual Battery. These charges stem from a GBI investigation at the request of the Candler County Sheriff’s Office.  The victims that have been identified so far were children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents.

Thomas is a former Youth Pastor at the Restoration Worship Center in Metter, GA.  He turned himself in to the Candler County Jail on Monday evening.

This criminal investigation is active and ongoing.  Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

More about GBI Arrests Former Youth Pastor for Sexual Exploitation Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.