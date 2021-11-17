NoviFlow Awarded Partner Status by Intel Network Builders Winners‘ Circle 2021
NoviFlow is pleased and honored to again be inducted into the Intel® Network Builders Winners’ Circle. ”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoviFlow Inc, a leading vendor of high-performance network operating software and programmable network solutions, today announced that it has for the second time in three years been selected for Intel’s Network Builders Winners’ Circle Awards. The 2021 edition of the Winners’ Circle Awards recognizes Intel partners who have been working to accelerate network transformation by optimizing their solutions on Intel technology.
— Dominique Jodoin, NoviFlow’s President and CEO
Intel is committed to driving advancement in the network, and the Intel® Network Builders Winners’ Circle further aligns the ecosystem to accelerate technical innovation and network transformation. Now in its third year, the program drives deeper technical enablement through testing and benchmarking, recognizes industry leaders with go-to-market planning, and helps strengthen our partners’ engagement with end-users through advocacy and training.
Finalists of the program have met a set of criteria, including open-source contributions, meeting solution benchmarks, and commercial availability of virtualized or cloud-ready applications based on Intel® architecture, edge applications, or 5G integrated solutions.
According to Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO of NoviFlow: “NoviFlow is pleased and honored to again be inducted into the Intel® Network Builders Winners’ Circle. This award is a validation of our multi-year investment in P4 programming capabilities and in developing high-performance programmable networking solutions based on the Tofino processor from Intel’s Barefoot Networks division. Tofino’s unique characteristics and capabilities provide the very foundation of our CyberMapper Edge MEC solution, CyberMapper Aggregator Network Packet Broker, as well as our NoviSpeaker P4Runtime development and deployment environment, which have been commercially deployed around the globe by CSPs, digital enterprises, hyperscale service providers and government agencies.”
NoviFlow’s solutions comprise an end-to-end fully programmable Intel-based platform that offers optimized processing for even the most demanding networking and computing tasks, and delivers the ideal foundation for creating and deploying solutions to simplify, secure, and dynamically scale the network/cloud edge.
NoviFlow will officially launch CyberMapper Aggregator at the Layer123 World Congress virtual event being held November 16th to 18th. Registered attendees will be able to schedule meetings with members of our team to learn more about our solutions. Also, be sure to view NoviFlow’s session: “CyberMapper Aggregator - a cost-effective and scalable SDN-based Packet Broker Solution for today’s complex and more demanding network architectures” featuring Director of Product Management Jeff Elpern. See here for more details.
About Intel Network Builders: Intel® Network Builders is an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs), operating system vendors (OSVs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), telecom equipment manufacturers (TEMs), system integrators, and communications service providers coming together to accelerate the adoption of network functions virtualization (NFV)- and software defined networking (SDN)-based solutions in telecommunications networks and public, private enterprise, and hybrid clouds.
About NoviFlow: NoviFlow Inc. provides high-performance SDN-based switching and cybersecurity solutions to network carriers, data center operators, government agencies and enterprises seeking greater control, security and flexibility over their networks. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Singapore, Sunnyvale and Seattle, and representatives in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. (http://noviflow.com/)
