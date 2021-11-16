Superintendent Truitt’s Statement on Budget

Raleigh, NC

Nov 16, 2021

Yesterday, the North Carolina General Assembly unveiled the state budget, SB 105, which includes historic investment in education. N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt issued the below statement in response:

“This budget highlights many of the priorities that I have been advocating for since coming to office, and it provides the certainty we need to continue addressing the challenges that transpired because of COVID.

“School and district staff worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and their efforts have been nothing short of remarkable. I’m pleased to see salary increases for teachers, school support staff, and principals in addition to the bonus options for educators and the newly-established Supplementary Fund for low-wealth districts, enabling them to increase teacher pay and retain staff. Additional funding in this budget allows us to progress in hiring more school psychologists, maintain statewide literacy training efforts and address the workforce demands of today and the future with a new computer science division at the department. Importantly, funding in this bill will expand and increase our ability to continue customizing support for low performing schools and districts in our state.

“I appreciate the General Assembly’s efforts to craft a budget that puts us on a path towards much needed stability and allows for us to continue investing in our students, our education leaders, and our school districts. I look forward to Governor Cooper signing this into law and appreciate his recognition of how this budget supports students, small businesses and taxpayers across North Carolina.”

Key K-12 Education Highlights in the Budget: