Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congresswoman Jackie Speier

“I want to thank my friend Jackie Speier for her service to this House, to the people of California’s Fourteenth District, and to our country. It has been an honor to serve alongside her these past thirteen years and work closely with her to advance House Democrats’ agenda of justice, opportunity, and equality. “Jackie has been a champion for voters demanding ballot access, for women seeking reproductive health care, for LGBT Americans striving for equality, for parents worried about gun violence in our schools and in our streets, and for oppressed people around the world yearning for freedom and America’s support. In all of these fights, she has drawn on the strength that came from enduring difficult personal struggles and tragedies, which she has spoken about in ways that are deeply moving and inspiring to me and so many others. Jackie has also been a strong advocate for House Democrats’ Make It In America plan for jobs and opportunity, and I was proud to join her in 2014 for her annual Make It In America exhibit on manufacturing and the food-production industry at the San Mateo County Fair. “Jackie will be greatly missed by her House colleagues, and I know that her constituents will miss having her speak for them in Washington as well. I look forward to serving with her for the remainder of the 117th Congress, and I am confident that she will continue to find ways to serve her country and community in the years ahead.”