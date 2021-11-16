Krish Krishnan COP26 Update: ‘Climate Technology to Lead the Way’
Meeting decarbonization goals using Artificial Intelligence
Zasti CEO Offers Compelling Perspective on the Glasgow Climate Pact
The coming years are a litmus test for the potential of emerging climate technologies, and we owe it to the world to give this our best shot.”LOUDOUN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krish R. Krishnan, CEO of Zasti, an advanced analytics enterprise offering Carbon Tech solutions and strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values to the United States healthcare marketplace, issued a third update offering insights into the conclusion of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference and moving forward.
Krishnan’s first dispatch on Glasgow events focused on political and technical updates from COP26 and the “…questions about who should assume a pioneering role in decarbonization and how….”
“Adaptation, mitigation, and finance are central to how the world chooses to respond to the climate challenge, and industry is at the helm of the fight,” Krishnan wrote.
A second update shared information about global financial institutions committing $130 trillion toward emissions reduction.
In a message today, Krishnan offers a unique perspective on the debate around the effectiveness of COP26 and what is missing from current discussions – specifically the role of businesses and climate technologies “to take charge and lead the way.”
"The onus of this shift is on the private sector which drives innovation and has a responsibility to induce and oversee equitable technological change," Krishnan wrote. The full text of the message is below:
Climate Technology a Path to Decarbonized Reality
COP26 illustrated the need for governments and industry leaders to put up a united front against the climate crisis. Business and finance assumed a leading role at the event and provided resounding confirmation of their commitment to building a green future.
Climate technology is no longer a niche undertaking. The announcement of $130 trillion in climate finance, Microsoft’s plans for decarbonized grids, and the funding for various moonshot projects show that green innovation has gone mainstream. Climate-smart investments will drive progress toward global targets and fundamentally rewire the landscape of tech-led transformation. However, these processes have to be complemented by a mechanism of multiscale technological adaptation.
Post summit, it is amply clear that a one-size-fits-all model cannot work in the context of current global requirements. The 1.5 degree Celsius target, while reaffirmed by the outcome of COP26, is in an undeniably fragile state. So what can we do?
For starters, any potential solution would involve the adoption of a radical model of data-led development. The onus of this shift is on the private sector which drives innovation and has a responsibility to induce and oversee equitable technological change.
But what does responsibility mean, and how can companies build a future that aligns with the Glasgow Climate Pact?
The final days of the summit drew the world’s attention to the presence of big energy and their imprint at the negotiations. While this was met with suspicion, it also emphasized the need for the wider tech fraternity to be held accountable. Fossil fuel divestment and the construction of useable templates for energy transitions are thus core elements of a framework for responsible innovation.
The pact in its current form explicitly addresses methane emissions, decarbonization pathways, and clean energy transitions, and the U.S government has been at the forefront of these developments. The Methane Emissions Reduction Plan and the agreement on U.S-China cooperation are early guides for change.
The time is now ripe for tech to contribute to a radically different future that builds on government commitment to the net-zero emissions target and a framework for equity. Business leaders are in an ideal position to infuse public policy on climate change with the requisite technological know-how. The world depends on these transformations — transformations that are shareable and premised on a commitment to leveraging global knowledge through local actions.
But what does this translate to on the ground?
Here’s an instance of how this approach could work: Healthcare technologies in the United States are still in their early developmental stages with considerable and repetitive challenges to execution. Emerging economies with significantly lower public health capabilities could benefit from the sharing of advanced carbon-negative operational improvements that can be scaled up at considerably lower costs in countries such as India. The onus of fostering these connections and building constructive partnerships rests equally on governments and the private sector. If anything, the intensity of the Coronavirus pandemic and simultaneous exposure to climate change has revealed that industry leaders need to work alongside each other.
These actions, while seemingly small reflect key aspects of the Glasgow Climate Pact by showing that the potential of technology as a global social good is limitless. The premise is worth reiterating — there is immense faith placed in the ability of businesses to take charge and lead the way. Whether we choose to construct data sharing systems on industrial carbon emissions or create a collective blueprint for electric vehicle transitions is entirely up to us as citizens of the world. The coming years are a litmus test for the potential of emerging climate technologies, and we owe it to the world to give this our best shot.
