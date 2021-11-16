CSS Welcomes Mike Roberts

Mike Roberts Joins CSS as Vice President Professional Services

I am very excited to be joining the CSS leadership team. The current environment has immense opportunities for our organization and more specifically the skill sets that CSS is well known for.” — Mike Roberts

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSS International, a leading Oracle-only Systems Integrator and Managed Services provider of Cloud and on-premise ERP solutions, today announced Mr. Mike Roberts will join the company as VP of Professional Services.

Mike has 26 years of experience within ERP, HCM, and Analytics and has had roles ranging from implementing the software to various leadership roles. He has Consulting and Industry experience across almost all industry verticals, including Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Telecom, CPG, Distribution, Utilities, Services, Healthcare, and Public Sector. Mike has deployed solutions to both Global Organizations as well as smaller clients with effectiveness that has allowed for his client base to continue to grow.

Mike has previously served as a Managing Director at Huron, leading the Healthcare practice for Oracle for the United States. Prior to his time at Huron, Mike has had leadership roles with Grant Thornton, PwC, and lead Wipro North and South America’s Oracle Practice.

Mike obtained his BS Degree from Florida State University and has a master’s degree from the University of Central Florida.