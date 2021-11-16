More fruits and vegetables are available for WIC families

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 16, 2021

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Women, Infants and Children (WIC) clients are being reminded about additional Cash Value Benefits (CVB) they are receiving to purchase fruits and vegetables at the grocery store through the end of the year.

On Sept. 30, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act of 2022 into law, thus authorizing State WIC Agencies to significantly increase the program's vegetable and fruit benefit through Dec. 31, 2021.

"Michigan is excited to offer this great increase in benefits to the women, infants and children that we serve," said Christina Herring-Johnson, Michigan WIC director. "This increase in fresh fruits and vegetables, will continue to promote and support healthier eating patterns and overall great nutrition."

"With far too many families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic to afford the healthy foods that help grow healthy children, this temporary boost to the WIC benefit is an investment in our nation's future," said Rev. Douglas Greenaway, President & CEO of the National WIC Association. "Increased access to vegetables and fruits is a critical step toward ensuring that children have access to vital nutrients, curbing childhood obesity rates while strengthening our local farm economies. In communities across the country, WIC is ready to help as parents continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis."

The monthly cash value benefit for fruits and vegetables has been increased to the following amounts:

$24 for children.

$43 for pregnant and postpartum people.

$47 for breastfeeding people.

WIC's CVB vegetable and fruit benefit was first introduced in 2007 and is credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers.

Michigan residents can learn more about what the Michigan WIC program has to offer, by visiting Michigan.gov/WIC. To apply for WIC, visit Michigan.gov/MIBridges.

