Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Industry Expected to Growing at a CAGR of 10.6%

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Industry

An increase in IoT expenditures enhanced consumer base for mobile subscriptions, and scope of expansion for the telecom industry drive the MVNO market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MVNO is a wireless communication service provider that provides services without owning a wireless network infrastructure. The global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Industry includes research on various MVNO models such as resellers, service providers, and complete MVNOs. MFNO brings economic benefits to mobile network operators (MNOs) through the creation of new sources of revenue, higher margins and faster return on investment. In addition, the strategic benefit provided by the MVNO is to leverage niche segments to gain a larger share of overall market traffic. In addition, some of the operational benefits offered are improved overall performance by sharing network utilization with business processes.

According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled, Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Industry by Operational Model and Type: Global Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2023, the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Industry was valued at $51,857 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $102,932 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023. Cellular machine to machine (M2M) segment possesses high market potential, and is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players.

In today's business scenarios, MVNO adoption is increasing in advanced and developing regions due to innovations in service delivery, increased acceptance of cloud-based solutions, and expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) application domain. & Long-term evolution of the telecommunications industry (LTE). In addition, regulatory compliance growth and more mobile subscribers are expected to complement the growth of the MVNO Industry during the forecast period. Growth in the development of telecommunications infrastructure spending in emerging markets, increased service capacity, and the presence of favorable opportunities for the telecommunications industry are expected to drive market demand for CSR. However, the increased operating costs associated with implementing affordable services and the low rate of return and reduced fees due to the presence of low cost inputs by players are expected to hinder the growth of the MVNO Industry.

The full MVNO segment dominated in 2016, with around 54% revenue share of the global market, owing to the improved telecom infrastructure and enhanced market for wireless services & cloud solutions to cater to the untapped markets among the developing nations.

The discount segment dominated the global MVNO Industry with around 24% share in 2016, followed by telecom segment. Furthermore, cellular M2M segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.7%, owing to increased flexibility needs, bundles & offer building, billing simplicity, and others.

The MVNO Industry is categorized based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 41% share in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The report features the competitive scenario of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Industry and provides the comprehensive analysis of the significant growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players operating in the market include Tracfone Wireless, Inc., RedPocket Mobile, AirVoice Wireless, FreedomPop, Freenet AG, KDDI Mobile, Polkomtel Plus, Tesco Mobile Ltd, Virgin Mobile USA, and Kajeet, Inc.

Key Findings of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Industry:

The full MVNO segment dominated the global market in 2016, and the service operator MVNO segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

• The cellular M2M segment is estimated to provide significant growth opportunities to the key players operating in the global market.

• The MVNO Industry in Europe is expected to be dominant in terms of market size. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register a significant growth rate in the future.

