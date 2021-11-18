Rex The TV Terrier, Inc a new animal welfare charity is now open and accepting donations and requests
rexthetvterrier.org
Rex The TV Terrier, Inc is an organization dedicated to providing assistance for animals in need. Food, supplies and medicine sent to those in needWHITINSVILLE, MA, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Non-Profit Helps Pets and Their People Through ‘Ruff’ Times
A new non-profit with national ambitions is now operating in our local community. Rex The TV Terrier, Inc. is officially launched, but the purpose and mission date back almost a decade: To help, save and support animals and their rescuers.
“This started with a modest online store that raised money to help animals in need, whether its food insecurity, assistance purchasing medicine or supplies, or helping grassroots rescue organizations.” said Diane Metcalf, President and founder of Rex The TV Terrier, Inc. “For lots of reasons the need has grown. For some people it’s the pandemic, for others its aging, and others are unemployed or disabled. Regardless, I have seen an increase in the number of people struggling to provide quality care for their pets. There is so much goodwill out there for helping animals, so we grew to meet the challenge. We’re fully recognized as a 501c3 and we’re accepting donations, and we’re accepting applications for assistance.”
The application process is simple and online. If a pet owner is unable to pay for pet food or other basic needs, they may go to Rexthetvterrier.org and submit a request . The Rex Board of Directors will review each request submitted and work with partners to buy and deliver the preferred brand of pet food or submit payment directly to the veterinarian providing prescription medications.
“From a social and economic perspective, it makes sense to fill this critical need; from a human perspective, it is absolutely necessary to do what we can to improve the quality of life for pets and their people. I was excited to join the Board and help advance the mission. The Board of Directors is diverse and our members are from across the country, which is fitting since this is a national problem,” said Diane Metcalf, the Board’s President. “Having a diverse national Board means we can reach more people who need this help.”
The namesake for the organization is Rex, an English Bull Terrier who enjoys collecting sticks and watching TV, especially true crime shows. It is no surprise that Keith Morrison of Dateline NBC took a special interest in Rex’s corporate mission and lent his own voice to the launch. You can see Keith’s special narration of Rex’s famous “Stick Of The Day” video on our website, Rexthetvterrier.org
To learn more, to donate, or submit a request for assistance, visit the website: http://www.rexthetvterrier.org
Diane Metcalf
Rex The TV Terrier Inc
+1 401-935-3878
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other