PilotsGlobal named Industry Partner of the Month by CBAA ACAA
OTTAWA, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PilotsGlobal, a Wilmington, Delaware-based U.S. digital platform for Pilots to find employment at business aviation and airline companies around the world, has been named the Industry Partner of the Month by the Canadian Business Aviation Association (CBAA) for supporting business aviation employers of Canada.
The firm has been on the frontline helping Canadian businesses to recruit a flight crew during post-pandemic recovery, making its input in accelerating business air travel in Canada.
“PilotsGlobal provides an essential service to business aviation employers, and we are delighted that we can help connect them to our operator members,” said Anthony Norejko, President and CEO of CBAA.
“We are honored to be recognized by CBAA for our efforts in aerospace. Canada has always been and remains a top priority market for us, and we see a tremendous potential for Canadian business air travel to grow even further in the post-pandemic world.” said Artem Sagan, CEO of PilotsGlobal.
PilotsGlobal and CBAA expressed in a joint statement the mutual goal of working together to strengthen the popularity of business aviation in Canada. “CBAA is doing a tremendous amount of work in promoting business aviation in Canada and supporting local businesses. We share the strategic development vision and mission of CBAA, as well as the course of action it has taken, and are truly delighted to join the organization as a proud member,” said Sagan.
Formed in 1961, the CBAA represents the entire Canadian business aviation community with one unified and committed voice.
PilotsGlobal is a digital platform for Pilots to find employment at business aviation and airline companies around the world, connecting pilots with employers.
For further inquiries please contact:
Aime O’Connor aoconnor@cbaa.ca
Artem Sagan artem@pilotsglobal.com
Artem Sagan
PilotsGlobal, Inc.
+1 302-319-9783
email us here