More about GBI Arrests Chief Deputy of Worth County Sheriff’s Office

Sylvester, GA (November 16, 2021) – On Monday, November 15, 2021, the GBI arrested Worth County Chief Deputy Raymond Drennen, age 60, and charged him with one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, one count of Terroristic Threats and Acts, and one count of Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree.  Worth County Sheriff Don Whittaker asked the GBI to investigate a domestic incident that happened at Drennen’s home.  Sheriff Whittaker made the request earlier in the day.

Drennen was taken to the Worth County Jail.  This criminal investigation is active and ongoing.  Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.   

