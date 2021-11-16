AG Kaul Announces Lawsuit Alleging Milwaukee Landlord Joe Berrada Violated Wisconsin Landlord-Tenant Law

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced the filing of a civil law enforcement action against Youssef (Joe) Berrada and his property management company, Berrada Properties Management, Inc.

The complaint alleges that Mr. Berrada and Berrada Properties Management, Inc., violated Wisconsin landlord-tenant law by including illegal provisions in leases, illegally charging tenants late rent fees and court fees, and engaging in illegal security deposit deduction practices. The complaint also alleges that Defendants engaged in several illegal practices while remodeling newly acquired buildings with existing tenants, including: forcing tenants out of their apartment, throwing away tenant property, and entering apartments at unreasonable times and without proper notice.

“Wisconsin law provides important protections for renters, and violations of our landlord-tenant laws can significantly affect the lives of people who are harmed by those violations,” said AG Kaul. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to protecting the public, including from the kinds of unlawful practices alleged in this case.”

Berrada is the sole owner of more than 170 limited liability companies that combined own more than 8,000 apartment units in Wisconsin, most of which are in Milwaukee and Racine. Berrada is also the sole owner of Berrada Properties Management, Inc., which manages all the apartment units.

The case is being brought by the DOJ after referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which investigated the alleged violations. Wisconsinites can file a landlord/tenant complaint by visiting DATCP’s File a Consumer Complaint webpage. The case is being handled by Assistant Attorneys General Robert B. Bresette and Gregory A. Myszkowski of the Department of Justice Public Protection Unit.