Jupiter Hydro Inc. Announces UK initiative

Energy That Doesn't Cost The Earth.” — Jupiter Hydro inc.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTRODUCTION

Jupiter Hydro Inc. (“Jupiter”) Is a Canadian privately owned green technology company holding patents for a novel application of the Archimedes screw for in-stream hydrokinetic power production.



The patented system is inherently simple and robust. It is weed and debris resistant and the design is particularly suitable for river applications, where the power is considered ‘dispatchable’ and available 24/7 and is well suited to applications in tidal and ocean current flow.

The system is extremely fish friendly and has no leading edges to cause the type of strikes associated with narrow blade type turbines.

TESTING

Numerous testing systems at various scales and computation fluid dynamic modelling have been completed during the development process. Curtailment for grid balancing purposes or to limit seasonal high flow variation to the face plate capacity of the generator is achieved by reducing the angle of the turbine using a hydraulic trim system (similar to an outboard motor on a boat).

MANUFACTURE

Jupiter’s technology is cheaper to manufacture and more cost effective to maintain than competitive systems. Barge mounted systems as well as fixed installations from micro scale personal power or irrigation turbines to grid scale large turbines can be mass produced with inexpensive tooling costs. The fibreglass (standard E-glass) blades can be constructed using traditional boat building techniques and are field repairable.

APPLICATIONS

Inspired by outboard motors, the turbines can be mounted to any floating platform of sufficient strength and buoyancy or can be mounted on spud frames, bridge abutments, or cantilevered from embankments on shore. This broad range of mounting systems provides the flexibility to employ Jupiter systems in almost any setting, and the technology can be scaled from micro sized to grid scale.



Applications include: electrical generation ranging from small personal turbines to grid scale large turbines; direct water pumping systems for irrigation; turbine arrays linked to hydraulic collection systems and constant speed generators.

THE FUTURE

Jupiter is in advanced discussions with a potential UK development partner, Lighting Engine Ltd. in association with UK Eco Tech Ltd. Deployment discussions between Lighting Engine and a municipality are underway for a river and tidal estuary combined system to provide dispatchable and schedulable power.

Because of the UK’s long history of maritime innovation and construction, Jupiter proposes

to have its initial manufacturing base in the UK and is seeking manufacturing and financing/investment partners. The elegant yet simple design of Jupiter’s technology is to be potentially commercially deployed in UK projects and is proposed for export to numerous countries.

Hydropower can’t solve our energy problems alone but it can be part of a mixed solution.



For further information on Jupiter contact:

Canada:

Robert B. Knight

Co-CEO

Jupiter Hydro Inc.

bob.calgary@gmail.com

UK representative:

Gary Turner

Consultant

Denro Holdings Ltd.

garyt778@gmail.com

For further information on Lighting Engine and UK Eco Tech Ltd. contact:

Simon Harris

CEO

Lighting Engine Ltd.

simonharris337@btinternet.com