Progressing Cavity Pump Market Report By 2021 - Analysis of Top Companies Pk Borets, Weatherford, Xylem
Stratistics MRC report, Progressing Cavity Pump Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market is accounted for $3.30 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. While the factors like increasing demand from water & wastewater management and infrastructure industry in Asia Pacific and suitability for handling high-viscosity fluids are propelling the market growth. However, moderate to high maintenance cost and stagnancy in the oil & gas industry are hampering the growth of the market.
Some of the key players profiled in the Progressing Cavity Pump Market include Pk Borets Ooo, Weatherford International Plc., Xylem Inc.,Apergy Corp., Circor Inc., Dover Corporation, Baker Hughes Company, J J Tech, National Oilwell Varco, Pcm Inc., Roto Pumps, Schlumberger Limited, Erich Netzsch Gmbh & Co. Holding Kg, Varisco, and Halliburton Company.
