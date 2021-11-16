Fulfilling a Purpose for the Greater Good
A story of bravery and selflessnessCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This day's age is delighted with massive stories to tell—from historical events accounted for overtime to make-believe stories passed on through generations and intertwining tales of facts and fiction even. One among the most celebrated narratives of all times is the story of a humble child destined to be king. Sergio Diaz writes such a unique plot from the famous prophecy entitled "Jemmy and the Little Spider of Hope."
Jemmy and the Little Spider of Hope is a story of an eight-year-old mischievous little mouse whose fate turned upside down by helping change the entire world's fate. Being an inquisitive kid, his curiosity led him to unearth a shimmering silver spider that goes by the name of Hope, who is bound for an important mission for the world. Hope's calling is to guide those searching for the newborn king, thereby making Jemmy a leg up. Conquering fear and danger all throughout the quest, Jemmy and Hope fulfilled one amazing purpose for humanity.
Author Sergio Diaz is a man who once wanted to choose the cleric life over matrimony and family but eventually opted for the latter. Thereafter, Diaz has been a passionate advocate of sharing the traditions and parables of the old scriptures for children's learning.
Sergio Diaz's creative and engaging story is a great read for kids—absorbing the essence of the merrymaking season, and more importantly, embodying bravery at an early age. This story of valor fosters a hopeful and encouraging note for youngsters to always believe in what they are capable of, regardless of age and innocence, and elevate their potential for the greater good. More so, this story is even better for kids at heart, a reminder to hold on to the childlike faith within.
Discover the adventure of "Jemmy and the Little Spider of Hope" on major online bookstore resellers such as Amazon, Book Depository, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, eBay, The Reading Glass Books, and other bookstores nationwide. If you want to learn more about Sergio Diaz, you may also visit his website at www.sergiodiazauthor.com.
