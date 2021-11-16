Babelfish - New Token Launches For Fans Of Original Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy Anthology, Radio Series

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, United States, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token and original NFT collection launched on October 31st, 2021

Babelfish ($Babel) is a newly launched token inspired by the beloved anthology and radio series, Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy. The biggest meme token/NFT project to ever hit the ERC20, Babelfish’s rebranding calls back to the humour, satire, and feel of the original books and radio series, not the 2005 film version, with the goal of providing a welcoming home to both Hitchhiker purists and newcomers to the Guide universe. With no RFI, other reward distribution mechanisms keep the contract simple, and the simple tokenomics of the Babelfish contract guarantee a healthy LP and active market making, resulting in a much smoother chart pump as opposed to the spike and crash that’s become the standard for current projects. Tradeable, collectible Guide themed NFT’s with variable rarity will also be available to be bought and sold on OpenSea.io.



Known for its widespread cult following, the beloved Hitchhiker brand is flush with meme potential, currently untapped-- this could very well be the next Doge. Marketing rollout will focus on a novel mix of real world marketing, viral marketing, paid social media ads, Twitter campaigns, Tik Tok songs, and Telegram and Discord pushes. If Babelfish reaches hardcap and private sale goals, the company will immediately apply to KuCoin for an exchange listing. By making the token more accessible, Babelfish’s potential investing audience will vastly expand as a result of the massive exposure that comes from being listed on a major exchange.



The Babel Fish is a small, bright yellow fish, which, when placed in one’s ear, allows them to hear any language in the universe in their own native tongue. To quote the Guide “it’s probably the oddest thing in the universe”. Those whose memories stretch back to the early days of the internet will also recall Yahoo’s Babel Fish translator, the first widespread multilingual online translator.



More information on Babelfish can be found at the links below:



Website: https://babelfish.guide



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/babelfisheth2

Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UC-XkhT0bwPlxwmmdakuBXVQ

Instagram: www.instagram.com/babelfisheth/

“Going back to the start, in that cyclical nature with which the universe itself explodes forth, expands out, only to crunch back into nothing and start again… let it be re-stated: this is a meme token that is not a meme token. It’s a labour of love, a top quality brand reboot with massive viral potential, and a psychological deep dive into the brains of all those who love the Guide. To everyone who cooperates, from Clearmoon holders to new partners, to those just looking to ape: know we appreciate you, and think you’re a bunch of really hoopy froods who really know where their towels are. High praise, I daresay. Now, let’s get those little green bits of paper.” - The Babelfish team



Company: Babelfish



Email Contact: admin@babelfish.guide



