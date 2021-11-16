Attorney General Moody Leads Efforts to Stop Robocallers from Misusing Legitimate Phone Numbers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is leading efforts to garner support for the Federal Communications Commission's continued attempts to fight illegal robocalls. Scammers are finding ways to circumvent previously implemented anti-robocall technology to continue bombarding citizens with scam messages.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Working with the FCC, we have been successful in reducing the number of scam robocalls targeting Americans. Unfortunately, in recent months, scammers have found ways to circumvent the technology created to protect our citizens from fraudulent robocall messages. Today, I asked the FCC to continue its efforts to reduce the number of calls by implementing stricter processes on companies that assign and distribute telephone numbers.”Earlier this year, following efforts by Attorney General Moody and other attorneys general, phone companies were required to implement a technology program called STIR/SHAKEN. This technology checks to see if a phone call comes from a legitimate source before the designated phone begins to ring. Since the FCC required large phone companies to begin using this technology in June, scam robocalls have dropped nearly 30%.Scammers are now trying to circumvent the STIR/SHAKEN program by purchasing access to legitimate phone numbers to conceal their identities. Providing false information and shielding identities, scammers purchase access to legitimate phone numbers from companies that do not have strong know-your-customer policies. For STIR/SHAKEN to reach its full potential to reduce illegal robocalls, scammers cannot be allowed uninhibited access to legitimate phone numbers.The FCC proposes to implement a more thorough application, review and monitoring process for phone companies that request direct access to phone numbers and to require these companies verify customers’ identities to help keep the numbers from being sold, leased or rented to scammers for illegal robocall purposes. This includes limiting the use of temporary phone numbers for trial customers.Attorney General Moody is leading a letter of support from attorneys general across the country. A copy of the letter is available here.In addition to Attorney General Moody, the following 50 attorneys general signed on to the letter: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
