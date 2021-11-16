Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,701 in the last 365 days.

Beach-Diegnan Bill to Fund Advertising and Promotion of Tourism Advances

Trenton – In an effort to aid the travel and tourism industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Government, Wagering, Tourism, and Historic Preservation Committee has released a bill sponsored by Senators James Beach and Patrick J. Diegnan Jr. that would fund the advertising and promotion of New Jersey’s travel and tourism industry.

 

The bill, S.3830, would appropriate $25 million in federal funding to the travel and tourism industry. The funds would be used for marketing campaigns and to help revitalize the industry after the economic setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

“A vibrant travel and tourism industry is vital to the overall economic well-being of New Jersey,” said Senator Beach (D-Camden). “In order to help regain economic stability, we need to focus on rebooting this important industry.”

 

The American Rescue Plan Act recently enacted by Congress specifically addresses the damage to the hospitality industry. The federal legislation requires 25 percent of the funds appropriated to state, local, and tribal governments be directed towards the hospitality industry.

 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected our State’s tourism industry,” said Senator Diegnan (D-Middlesex). “This bill will be a critical aid in bringing New Jersey back to its state of thriving tourism. We are strongly committed to this goal and I support Congress’s decision to prioritize this industry.”

 

The bill cleared committee by a vote of 5-0.

You just read:

Beach-Diegnan Bill to Fund Advertising and Promotion of Tourism Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.