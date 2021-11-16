Beach-Diegnan Bill to Fund Advertising and Promotion of Tourism Advances

Trenton – In an effort to aid the travel and tourism industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Government, Wagering, Tourism, and Historic Preservation Committee has released a bill sponsored by Senators James Beach and Patrick J. Diegnan Jr. that would fund the advertising and promotion of New Jersey’s travel and tourism industry.

The bill, S.3830, would appropriate $25 million in federal funding to the travel and tourism industry. The funds would be used for marketing campaigns and to help revitalize the industry after the economic setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A vibrant travel and tourism industry is vital to the overall economic well-being of New Jersey,” said Senator Beach (D-Camden). “In order to help regain economic stability, we need to focus on rebooting this important industry.”

The American Rescue Plan Act recently enacted by Congress specifically addresses the damage to the hospitality industry. The federal legislation requires 25 percent of the funds appropriated to state, local, and tribal governments be directed towards the hospitality industry.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected our State’s tourism industry,” said Senator Diegnan (D-Middlesex). “This bill will be a critical aid in bringing New Jersey back to its state of thriving tourism. We are strongly committed to this goal and I support Congress’s decision to prioritize this industry.”

The bill cleared committee by a vote of 5-0.