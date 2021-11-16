Orthopedic Trauma Market Impacted by New Medical Device Regulation in Europe, Aging Population and Obesity

Since 2020, the European Orthopedic Trauma market has been influenced by the Medical Device Regulation, making the procedure of introducing new products into the market more time and cost-intensive.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the European Orthopedic Trauma market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021 and beyond. Throughout this medical market research, iData analyzed 41 trauma device companies across 15 countries in Europe, and utilized comprehensive methodology to understand market sizes, unit sales and market shares, in order to provide a detailed forecast on the orthopedic trauma market in Europe.

Multiple orthopedic trauma markets were researched and are analyzed in extensive detail. The individual country-level markets discussed are as follows:

- Germany

- France

- The U.K.

- Italy

- Spain

- Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

- Switzerland

- Portugal

- Scandinavia (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland)

In 2020, Europe’s Orthopedic Trauma Device Market size was valued at €807 million, with over 790,000 plate and screw units sold per year. It is important to note that the strongest drivers for the orthopedic trauma market are: the growing and aging population in Europe and the rise of obesity rates. Both segments have increased risk of bone fractures, which in turn increases unit sales. However, although the need for orthopedic trauma devices is projected to rise substantially, a major limiter has emerged.

iData further analyzes specific segments including the plates and screws market, bioabsorbable trauma fixation market, intramedullary nails market, cannulated screws market, intramedullary hip screws market, and more. This in-depth analysis is designed to provide directional and substantive data with regard to the long-term impacts of the global pandemic on the European orthopedic trauma market. The report includes the worst case, best case, and base case projections for the total market during a time of uncertainty.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, procedures and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary databases to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

