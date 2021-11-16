Two-time award winner Glue Up is honored to receive the 2021 NVTC Tech 100 Company Award for the third time.

Glue Up Logo

TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glue Up is excited to announce that it has been selected as a 2021 NVTC Tech 100 honoree. NVTC's Tech 100 list recognizes technology companies & leaders. The NVTC is the trade association that represents the national capital region’s technology community, cutting-edge companies, executives, innovators, NextGen leaders, and rising stars who are driving tech innovation and leading economic growth.



Glue Up is an all-in-one CRM platform that helps organizations build and grow communities through events, memberships, and other digital tools, enriching relationships with meaningful outcomes around the world.

Glue Up's constant efforts have empowered them to thrive, expanding their business to 60 countries, working together to nurture technology, innovation, and connecting communities across the globe.

In his remarks, Eric Schmidt, CEO of Glue Up cited,

"We are humbled and very honored to receive the Northern Virginia Technology Council's Tech 100 companies award for the third time in a row. We thank the NVTC for this important recognition. This award is one small way to promote Glue Up’s shared values. This also represents an outstanding effort of drive and commitment to our brand. We will continue to develop and implement digital technology solutions delivering a positive impact across our journey"

About Glue Up

Glue Up is a leading global engagement management solution that services associations, event organizers, Chambers of Commerce, agencies, marketers, businesses, and NGOs with a user-friendly ecosystem of interconnected modules designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and grow professional communities. Glue Up’s innovative all-in-one solutions combine the best event management, membership management, email marketing, CRM, Finance, Project Management, Networking, and mobile apps into one.