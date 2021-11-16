MICROPETS PARTNERS WITH CUBIX TO BUILD ITS MOBILE GAME VERSION
Based on its Binance Smart Chain, MicroPets’ mobile game version will be built to compete in a bourgeoning market of play 2 earn games.
Be honest with your staff, clients, and VCs - honesty gives you integrity”FLORIDA, WEST PALM BEACH, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubix is pleased to announce its partnership with MicroPets under which it will develop MicroPets’ mobile game. According to Micropets, Cubix was naturally a good fit for this project because of its expertise in blockchain development.
According to its website, MicroPets says, “The MicroPets team has partnered with Cubix, a global app development company with specialists in both blockchain and game development.”
MicroPets’ Game Idea
The basic idea with MicroPets Runner is a classic side-scrolling runner wherein game users will proceed with their game character (a MicroPets NFT product) picking up coins (to earn rewards) on their way past monsters and obstacles as they advance along a map.
Users will also grab power-ups that enhance their earning power that can save their lives. The game is being built for both Android and iOS.
Why MicroPets Selected Cubix as Its Game Development Partner Having worked with brands like Walmart, Sapient, Politico and more, Cubix is an established and a serious product development partner. With more than 200 global team members, MicroPets detected strong indicators that Cubix would be the right game development company to partner with.
Many of the stakeholders and product strategists at Cubix are P2E game enthusiasts themselves, which says a lot about their expertise and ability to critique games, and therefore advise clients in terms of technologies and business dynamics.
MicroPets believes it has selected a premium game developer with a thorough professional approach, which ensures a great deal of encouragement and enthusiasm for MicroPets’ followers. Only an experienced game developer like Cubix with a track record of roaring success can meet and exceed expectations compared to other options available.
Moreover, when a game development company specializes in blockchain development as a major business solution, this is precisely what a client would need given the scale of monetary and time investment.
Release Date Scheduled testing will take place during Q4 2021. The release date will be around early Q1 2022.
About Cubix
With its headquarters in Florida, USA, Cubix serves clients worldwide with innovative digital products that help them reach their goals. Since 2008, Cubix has built tons of mobile games, enterprise-level software, mobile apps, web apps, and websites for businesses in diverse industries.
About MicroPets
MicroPets is home to the cutest NFT's on the Binance Smart Chain. The company has taken the Crypto and NFT world by storm with high-quality 3D NFTs.
