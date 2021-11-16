Norway’s fastest-growing mobile operator partners with Moflix to launch NiceMobil
Ice Communication Norge launches new, digital-only mobile brand based on the Moflix Onboarding Platform for digital services
It has been a true pleasure working with Moflix. As a result of the close relationship, we have been able to deploy our fully-digital mobile subscription in record time.”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ice Communication Norge AS, has announced the launch of a fully digital app-based mobile subscription: NiceMobil.
— Shiraz Abid, Chief Commercial Officer at Ice Group ASA
The Norwegian telco challenger has trusted Moflix AG with the development of the onboarding platform that will power its all-digital mobile brand, NiceMobil. The solution is completely based on the Moflix Onboarding Platform for digital services; which aims to strip away the complexities of setting up a mobile subscription using digital technologies and avoid the need for a digital transformation. NiceMobil follows a truly-digital approach designed to empower customers to manage the entire onboarding by themselves. Users can download the NiceMobil app, where they can register with eSIM (if the device is compatible with this technology), confirm their identity with their bank ID, enter payment details, choose their subscription and activate everything immediately via the app.
"We are very excited to be part of this project that will disrupt the Norwegian market with a truly all-digital mobile brand," says Ryan Gold, Managing Director at Moflix. "We are also delighted with our partnership with Ice Communication Norge who embraces all the possibilities of digital to connect with their clients on a deeper level."
The app-powered mobile services target a customer segment comprised of tech-savvy cost-conscious customers. NiceMobil aims to become Norway's first truly all-digital brand that delivers a wowing in-app experience through a user-friendly winning combo: great tariffs and the latest technology.
"We were looking for a partner who shares our core values to power our all-digital brand" states Shiraz Abid, Chief Commercial Officer at Ice Group ASA. "It has been a true pleasure working with Moflix. We are very happy with their professionalism and with the results achieved. As a result of the close relationship, we have been able to deploy our fully-digital mobile subscription in record time. Now we can focus on what matters the most to us: our customers' happiness"
About Moflix
Based in Zürich, Switzerland and Tampere, Finland, Moflix provides a fully-digital onboarding solution for companies that operate in highly regulated environments. The Moflix Onboarding Platform is a fully app-based solution that helps operators to simplify their BSS processes, making them more effective and efficient. As a cloud-based solution, it provides a truly paperless, streamlined solution that can reduce IT and operational costs.
