As its Community Goes Global, Perfect Ward Becomes Tendable
We continue to innovate with purpose, working with our community to develop outstanding digital technology that empowers health and care teams to set and reach the highest quality and safety standards”LONDON, UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfect Ward, the quality inspection app and digital platform for health and social care settings originally launched in the UK in 2015, is changing its name to Tendable to reflect the core values of its now global customer base.
— Tim Bolot, Founder & CEO, Tendable
The change reinforces the company’s mission to create the easiest to use, most reliable quality improvement and assurance solutions that deliver the best insights to the world’s health and care professionals, the boards which manage them and, where applicable, the regulators providing oversight to national health and care sectors.
Tim Bolot, Founder & CEO of Tendable said, “Our name may have changed but our business values stay the same. As our business expands into new sectors and new markets across the globe, the name Tendable reflects who we are and the increasing diversity of our expanding customer community. ‘Tend’ and ‘Able’ stand side by side, epitomising our dual characteristics of being human and approachable while conducting ourselves in a highly professional, energetic way - characteristics of the community we serve.
“We continue to innovate with purpose, working closely with our community to develop outstanding digital technology. This empowers health and care teams to set and reach the highest standards of quality and safety.”
Perfect Ward becomes Tendable on December 1, 2021. The Tendable Community is growing rapidly to include frontline workers, management and board directors in all types of clinical settings including hospitals, disability services, social and domiciliary care, and ambulance services. The community now reaches beyond the UK to Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Tendable’s digital healthcare quality improvement platform is a solution that enhances organisational quality programmes and promotes a positive improvement culture, and includes our growing range of solutions serving all levels from the frontline to the boardroom.
Sign up for more information at tendable.com
Mary Phillips
PR Artistry
+44 1491 845553
email us here