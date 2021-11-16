NEWS ALERT: Oprah’s Make-up Artist Finally tells his best kept secret
Taroue Brooks, taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
Oprah’s superstar make-up maestro, Derrick Rutledge, finally shares his best-kept secret for healthy, youthful, and beautiful skin.
Many aspiring make-up artists and high-profile celebrities alike have been telling Derrick for years that his skin always looks so youthful and moisturized and wanted to know his personal beautiful skin regime. Moreover, they’ve been begging him to put it on the market. Now after more than 30 years in the industry, Derrick has decided to put his secret weapon in a bottle for public consumption. It’s called AURA Glow Serum and in Derrick’s indomitable style, it doesn’t get lost that the beautiful packaging is just an indication of the quality and attention he gives to everything he touches. The perennial beauty, Actress, and Singer Vanessa Williams says “we ALL need to have this!!”.
Derrick explains that he hasn’t been keeping it a secret. For years he’s been using his product on family and friends, his celebrity clients, and, more importantly, on himself! Derrick acknowledges that men show external signs of aging far quicker than women and while it’s always been his goal to develop a skin serum for the market, he wanted to take his time to make it the best product possible for all genders and skin types. “I think the COVID pandemic has given me the push to do something now. These are uncertain times and many of us feel helpless, alone, and depressed. Maybe we don’t put as much effort into taking care of ourselves when we roll out of bed to get on Zoom or do FaceTime”. Derrick goes on to say that “AURA is that little golden nugget – that ray of sunshine - that will give you peace of mind that you’re putting your best face forward no matter what the circumstance. Truth is, sometimes all we need is a little win to make us feel good about ourselves and what’s going on around us”.
AURA nourishes the skin through a nutraceutical complex of elements essential for beautiful and healthy skin. This uber-rich serum penetrates deep into the dermis layer of the skin infusing vitamins and nutrients that feed the skin allowing it to absorb and maintain maximum levels of moisture which counters aging by softening lines and revitalizing collagen, leaving the skin softer and more supple and youthful in appearance.
Even better, AURA Glow Serum is good for ALL skin types:
• For dry skin use it as a moisturizer morning or night
• For oily skin apply it lightly at night. It’s crucial to understand that even individuals with oily skin need to use a daily moisturizer even though it may seem counterintuitive. Aura will not make your skin more oily. It will be absorbed by the skin during the night to help balance the PH levels.
• For combination skin apply it thinly everywhere and a little heavier in the dry patches morning or night
He says within 90 days the health, feel and condition of your skin will improve tremendously and will be noticeable by you and your circle of friends and family.
ABOUT DERRICK RUTLEDGE AND AURA WWW.PERFECTINGYOURPRESENCE.COM & WWW.DRAFONLINE.COM
DRAF | Derrick Rutledge About Face is the brand of professional, celebrity make-up artist Derrick Rutledge. Derrick Rutledge has painted the faces of some of the world’s most famous women including the former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Chaka Kahn, and is the current celebrity make-up artist to one of the most influential women in the world the media mogul OPRAH Winfrey.
