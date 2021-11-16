SP4Dlrs Announces New Archiving Level for Auto Dealers
Document Management for Dealership Documents Includes Six Key Archiving Sites
Using the same tools as most Fortune 500 companies, every dealership can store reports and business documents for a fraction of what they would expect to pay.”CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the All-New Level One
DMS Select Consulting
Level I is the new foundation for the SP4Dlrs Document Management Platform. It includes six critical sites: Accounting Center, Month End Reports, Closed Deals, Closed RO’s, Closed Parts Invoices, plus Vehicle Inventory
This Package also includes Scan2.Cloud with searchable documents, allowing forms to be scanned, then automatically named, OCR’d, encrypted, and securely stored on the Microsoft Cloud.
“The all-new Level I solution is not only affordable, but its Safety and Security Package also offers unprecedented features that include controlled access, document encryption, and even includes automatic virus scanning, alerts, and backup.
This Package changes everything!.” DMS pro Tom Edwards stated, “Using the same tools as most Fortune 500 companies, every dealership can store reports and business documents for a fraction of what they would expect to pay.“
Built using Microsoft SharePoint Online, documents and reports are stored separately by departments. This allows tight controls for F&I documents and Month End Reports while allowing more flexibility for other Business Documents. Level I is easily expandable using the SP4Dlrs MarketPlace, creating the opportunity for a completely custom solution using Ready-to-Use tools.
With Microsoft’s unmatched commitment to quadruple its cybersecurity investment to $20 billion over the next five years, SP4Dlrs has positioned itself as the safest space for Dealerships to archive their critical business reports and documents.
SP4Dlrs is ready for beta dealerships interested in moving Document Management to the next level.
Dealerships can go to for more information about Level I.
About DMS Select
DMS Select, founded by Dealership consultant Tom Edwards, is dedicated to bridging the gap between Dealer Management Systems and how t he rest of the business world operates.
Over the past 25 years, he has gained extensive automotive experience in various capacities, including five years at a dealership, speaking at NADA, AICPA, and OEM conferences, and working closely with dealers across the country, providing invaluable insight into dealer needs.
During his lengthy tenure as Consultant, National Sales Manager and Product Manager for ACS/Dominion DMS, Edwards developed a track record of innovative, budget-conscious thinking.
About Microsoft SharePoint
SharePoint delivers solutions for document management and content protection. The user experience offers easy and powerful tools to manage file sharing, versions, templates, copy or move, automation, alerts, and labeling. In addition, SharePoint powers content collaboration across Microsoft 365. It underpins the document sharing scenarios in OneDrive with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and 320 other file types.
Security tools include information governance for automated retention and Records Management, data loss protection (DLP), eDiscovery, and Microsoft Information Protection-based encryption. Compliance standards include SOC 1,2,&3, ISO 27001, FISMA, and SEC 17a4,1
According to research from the Association for Information and Image Management (AIIM), up to 80% of Fortune 500 companies use SharePoint as their primary Intranet, communications and collaboration platform. With over 100 global data centers, more than 200 million worldwide users rely on SharePoint.
For the fourth year in a row, Microsoft was recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Content Services Platforms Magic Quadrant Report.
