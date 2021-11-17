INKA ENTWORKS’ PallyCon service Announces Apple certified ProRes for Distributor Watermarking.

Content owners & Hollywood studios use ProRes codecs to edit content using Final Cut Pro, which can be secured using PallyCon Distributor Watermarking workflow.

LOS ANGELES, USA, November 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- INKA ENTWORKS’ PallyCon service has added another powerful feature to its technical basket for pre-release contents in the form of Apple ProRes certification. ProRes is a proprietary codec technology developed by Apple that can process high-definition (HD) videos up to 8K resolution. Apple offers ProRes certification to a selected set of companies for their services and products.Highlighting the importance of including the authorized ProRes codec in the PallyCon service bouquet, Govindraj Basatwar, Global Business Head of PallyCon, says, “Final Cut Pro is the go-to tool for editing HD and UHD video products in most big content owners and Hollywood studios. The ProRes family of codecs allows high-quality, high-performance editing in this editing suite. Premium content producers want content security with robust distributor watermarking. The ProRes certification for INKA ENTWORKS’ PallyCon service, thus, integrates the best of video processing and with the highest content security standards.Click Here for more information on how to use PallyCon Distributor watermarking and supported file formats and codecs, which now includes:QuickTime (.MOV) filesThe following video codecs: ProRes 422, ProRes 422 LT, ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422 ProxyPallyCon’s distributor watermarking for file-based B2B distribution allocates a unique identification to each copy designated to different content aggregators and OTT platforms and matches it with the leaked video asset. The solution is resilient against various attacks like compression recording, collusion and re-encoding, etc., showing a solid deterrent against leaking.The solution supports mezzanine file formats (like ProRes and XDCAM) and interfaces easily with third-party workflow management.The distributor watermarking service is a premium addition to the suite of PallyCon content protection, warehousing, and forensic watermarking technologies designed to secure and guard apps and developers against various breaches and content piracy.About PallyCon:PallyCon is a premium content protection service by INKA ENTWORKS trusted by 200+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM , Forensic Watermarking, Visible Watermarking, Distributor Watermarking, Anti-Piracy services, App Security with Quick and Simple integration. It is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners.For more information, please contact:Parag Manikpure / obiz@inka.co.kr

PallyCon - Get to know more about our Multi-DRM service