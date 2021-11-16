New Technology Brings Pharmacy Experience Directly to Doctors’ Offices

Ravkoo Connect Kiosk

Patent-Pending Connect Kiosk from Ravkoo Increases Patient Convenience

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ravkoo, Inc.— the digital pharmacy company driving innovation in the healthcare space—today shared more about their new Connect Kiosk, the installation bringing a pharmacy experience directly into medical providers’ offices. Enhancing the convenience, consultation options, and affordability doctors and other medical professionals can offer their patients, the Connect Kiosk expands access to pharmaceutical services through virtual consultations, medication and price review, and Ravkoo’s direct-to-doorstep order delivery.

“The Connect Kiosk allows healthcare providers to give their patients all the practical effects of a pharmacy in-house while being respectful of space considerations,” said Alpesh Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Ravkoo. “Medical experts are always looking for the latest tools and technologies to enhance their offerings. The Connection Kiosk offers a 21st-century approach and brings in-office visits closer to an all-inclusive one-stop experience.”

After a provider has the Connect Kiosk installed, all they have to do to get patients onboard is ask them if they’d like to use the Connect Kiosk for their pharmacy experience. The doctor or other healthcare expert then sends the prescription electronically to Ravkoo and directs their patient to the kiosk. There, patients can speak virtually to a local pharmacist—typically one no more than 10 or 20 miles away—for a consultation. The patient can also learn about the cost or copay for the medication and get multiple prescriptions processed with one transaction. Payment is made through a secure link sent via text by the pharmacist, with a point-of-sale terminal option planned for the kiosks in 2022. Patients can schedule the best option for free home delivery from the kiosk and receive their medications the same day.



About Ravkoo: Ravkoo is an online Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for prescription fulfillment, developing solutions for each stakeholder in the pharmacy environment. The business gives patients nationwide same-day or next-day prescription delivery and offers customers unparalleled savings through a convenient discount card. Healthcare providers who partner with Ravkoo can consolidate and streamline their prescription workflow, consult easily with pharmacists, and offer their patience a convenient option. Pharmacists that join the Ravkoo network gain prescription volume and an influx of foot traffic. Find out more about these and other efforts at https://ravkoo.com/