Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,706 in the last 365 days.

SENTA Partners Continues Growth in Atlanta

Center for Allergy and Asthma of Georgia Joins Elite Alliance of ENT and Allergy Specialists

Center for Allergy and Asthma of Georgia is pleased to partner with SENTA. We are looking forward with great anticipation to working alongside their esteemed doctors and sharing best practices.”
— Eugene Hurwitz, MD, Center for Allergy and Asthma of Georgia
SANDY SPRINGS, GA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, SENTA (“Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians”), proudly announces another physician led, patient focused practice joining its prestigious group of ENT and Allergy practices, Center for Allergy and Asthma of Georgia (“CAAG”). The addition of the Center for Allergy and Asthma of Georgia continues to build SENTA’s already expansive footprint.

“Center for Allergy and Asthma of Georgia is pleased to partner with SENTA. We are looking forward with great anticipation to working alongside their esteemed doctors and sharing best practices,” said Eugene Hurwitz, MD, Center for Allergy and Asthma of Georgia. “SENTA Partners’ outstanding leadership and physician/patient focused mentality will support our practice’s future growth.”

CAAG has thoughtfully grown to encompass 10 clinic locations in the greater Atlanta area. CAAG joins Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, ENT and Allergy Associates of South Georgia, Northwest ENT and Allergy Center, and Piedmont Ear, Nose, Throat and Related Allergy as part of the SENTA alliance. With this latest partnership, SENTA now encompasses 37 doctors and 34 locations across Georgia. Cross Keys Capital, a leading middle-market investment bank, served as the financial advisor to CAAG on the transaction.

“This is a great collaboration bringing additional resources and expertise that will enhance our ability to bring unrivaled state-of-the-art care to patients over a broader geographic range throughout Atlanta and Georgia,” said Adam Low, CEO, SENTA.

If interested in learning more about a partnership with SENTA, contact the Chief Development Officer, Zack Usilton at Zack.Usilton@SENTAPartners.com

ABOUT SENTA PARTNERS
Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the Southeast’s finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists. SENTA is physician led and patient focused, providing the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. For additional information on SENTA, please visit www.SENTAPARTNERS.com.

Andrea Morgan
Senta
+1 9172135506
email us here

You just read:

SENTA Partners Continues Growth in Atlanta

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.