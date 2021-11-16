NextBillion.ai and Locus Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Supply Chain
EINPresswire.com/ -- Locus, a global technology platform that solves logistics challenges using proprietary algorithms, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) announced its strategic partnership with NextBillion.ai, an enterprise Map Data + AI platform. This collaboration combines Locus’ expertise in automating complex supply chain decisions with NextBillion.ai’s industry-leading location tech offerings — map data management service, maps APIs, SDKs and tools.
The companies will accelerate global supply chain solutions and drive sustainable impact through their technological capabilities.
“Together with Locus, we’re working to enable use cases for businesses with location at their core. Our goal is to offer hyper-localized solutions that address gaps in the mapping and geospatial data industry. We’re grateful to Locus for their partnership and support,” asserted Ajay Bulusu, co-founder of NextBillion.ai.
“Our shared vision of providing full-stack solutions and scalable enterprise tech solutions in logistics is a key driver of our partnership with NextBillion.ai. We are confident that with NextBillion’s data layer and Locus’ AI & ML application capabilities we will unlock new supply chain solutions and empower enterprises in this space”, said Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus.
For NextBillion.ai’s customers, the strategic partnership will power use-cases like — AI-fueled route optimization, scheduled + on-demand dispatch planning, last-mile optimization, on-demand deliveries, pooling and order batching, and emergency services dispatch. The learnings from Locus' big data will strengthen the mapping platform’s capability to build hyper-accurate maps.
This new partnership will help Locus provide its customers with a greater ability to incorporate customer-specific routing preferences, road restrictions and routing behavior of individual vehicle types. The logistics automation platform will also be able to offer extremely fast map updates and integrated turn-by-turn navigation.
“Locus and NextBillion.ai both are disruptors in the location tech industry. The teams have exemplified the ability to build and deliver high-performance route optimization and map data solutions for enterprise-specific needs. We look forward to witnessing how this partnership transforms the global supply chain,” stated Navroz D Udwadia, co-founder of Falcon Edge Capital — an existing investor of NextBillion.ai and Locus.
About Locus
Locus is a technology platform that uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to automate complex supply chain decisions. Its smart supply chain solutions provide end-to-end visibility and enable enterprises to enhance their operational efficiency by reining costs, streamlining the customer experience, and reducing environmental impact.
Locus’ scalable solutions include route optimization, real-time tracking and analytics, sales beat optimization, territory planning, vehicle allocation and network design. Our future-ready platform has resulted in $150 million+ savings in logistics costs, 70 million+ kilometer reductions in distance traveled, and 17 million+ kilograms reduction in GHG emissions across clients like Nestle, Mondelez, Unilever, BigBasket, Bluedart, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, and many others.
The company powers deliveries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian Subcontinent.
For more information, please visit www.locus.sh
About NextBillion.ai
NextBillion.ai is a map data + AI platform that helps enterprises manage location data and adopt an AI-first approach at scale for every use case and geography. The company enables enterprises to tackle highly complex location problems with the help of tailored mapping and routing solutions. NextBillion.ai offers map data management services, location tools and APIs to businesses in last-mile delivery, telematics, logistics, transport, food delivery, automotive, and ride-hailing/ride-sharing industries.
For more information, please visit www.nextbillion.ai.
NextBillion.ai
hello@nextbillion.ai
